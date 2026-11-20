Public outcry mounts over ruined Kozhichal-Thabor road in Kannur
-
Public outcry is growing in Kannur over the ruined Kozhichal-Thabor road, with residents demanding urgent repairs to make the stretch motorable.
-
-
The vital highland road was severely damaged by haphazard trenching from a private telecom company laying cables, followed by heavy monsoon rains last August.
-
-
Despite years of appeals from locals to renovate the route under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), authorities have failed to take action.
Mail This Article
Kannur: Public outcry is mounting over the ruined Kozhichal–Thabor road, with residents demanding that the stretch be made motorable without delay. This arterial road serves as a lifeline, connecting the settler hamlets of Cherupuzha panchayat to Udayagiri panchayat.
The road was ruined by haphazard trenching by a private telecom company to lay cables, which was then compounded by the torrential rains that battered the hill tracts last August. With massive, crater-like potholes dotting its steep gradients, the stretch has become virtually impassable, posing a grave hazard particularly to two-wheeler riders.
Despite years of persistent appeals by local residents to revamp this vital highland corridor under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), authorities have failed to take any concrete follow-up action.