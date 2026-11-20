Thiruvananthapuram: Water supply has been completely paralysed across 23 corporation wards in the city following a major breach in the primary transmission pipeline carrying water from Aruvikkara to Vellayambalam. The rupture occurred near Koottappara, close to Keltron Junction.

Although the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) initially announced that supply would be restored by 10:00 p.m. tonight, ground realities indicate further delays. Repair crews have hit a roadblock due to ongoing construction of a roadside retaining wall directly over the pipeline corridor. A crucial pipe bend developed a leak after its joint snapped. While valves were shut off immediately to prevent water loss, the line will remain decommissioned until structural work permits safe excavation.

Contractors are currently laying iron reinforcement bars and pouring the base concrete for the retaining wall. Only after this base cures and the far side of the wall is concreted can technicians safely access the damaged pipeline beneath. Under these circumstances, restoring the water supply is bound to be delayed. Even after pumping resumes, it will take several hours for the distribution network to build enough pressure to reach tail-end regions, with elevated areas facing an even longer wait.

The sudden dry taps sent residents scrambling to meet basic daily needs. While the KWA routinely issues prior notices of impending cuts, citizens have voiced sharp frustration over the total lack of contingency measures—such as municipal water tankers—to cushion the blow. The absence of alternative relief has left countless households in the lurch. Public demands are growing for the department to coordinate cleaning and maintenance drives without cutting off essential lifelines. Meanwhile, KWA officials stated that work was continuing late into the night and that every effort was being made to finish the job at the earliest.

Routine Repairs, Endless Dry Spells

The primary grievance among citizens is the lack of backup arrangements when supplies are turned off. With pipeline maintenance and reservoir cleanups becoming an almost weekly affair, residents insist that the authorities must plan these interruptions without holding the public hostage.

Several pockets of the capital have suffered from erratic supply for months, with some localities receiving running water just once or twice a week. On dry days, families are forced to shell out money to buy water from private tankers. Over the past two months alone, pumping was suspended nearly ten times under the guise of tank cleaning at various water treatment plants. Even when the supply is restarted, the excruciating delay in restoring line pressure to all sectors remains a recurring ordeal.

23 Wards in Distress

The latest crisis was triggered when the transmission pipeline was damaged during road construction carried out by the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB), directly hitting supplies fed from the High-Level Reservoir.

The shutdown has hit 23 wards across the Palayam, Pattoor, and Kowdiar sections: Sasthamangalam, Vazhuthacaud, Jagathy, Thycaud, Valiyashala, Palayam, Kunnukuzhy, Gowreeshapattom, Kannammoola, Anamukham, Medical College, Nanthancode, Kowdiar, Kuravankonam, Ambalamukku, Vanchiyoor, Thampanoor, Pettah, Kadakampally, Chacka, Shanghumugham, Poundukadavu, and Karikkakom.

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Chronic Leaks, Band-Aid Solutions

The city’s aging distribution network continues to buckle under pressure. Along the stretch from Bakery Junction to Nandavanam alone, pipeline repairs were carried out at three different locations just last week. Pipe bursts are a near-constant menace along this corridor, with another rupture surfacing directly opposite the Excise Office just days ago.

Similarly, despite repair works carried out in the Manacaud belt a few days back, residents complain that tap water has still not reached all homes. The authorities’ reliance on stopgap patches rather than long-term overhauls has only aggravated the public's suffering.