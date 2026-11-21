An 11-year-old boy was found hanging in his home, with police suspecting that he ended his life after being scolded over low exam marks.

The boy, Devadarsh, was the son of Anilkumar and Reshma, natives of Nedumoncavu. He was a Class 6 student of KNS Central School.

The incident occurred around 6 pm on Friday. According to police, Devadarsh had received low marks, which were recorded on his progress card. He had signed the card himself. His teacher discovered this and informed his parents, who reportedly scolded him, an officer at the Pooyapally police station said.

Police said the boy was found hanging in his room. Officers reached the house after being informed of the incident.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death. The officer said a similar incident had occurred in the same locality a few months earlier, when a girl named Malavika died by suicide.

The police handed over Devadarsh’s body to the family after an autopsy. His cremation was conducted later in the day.