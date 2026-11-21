Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam is emerging as a potential destination for foreign universities, with the consulates of the US, the UK and Australia expressing interest in bringing their institutions to the state.

According to sources, representatives of these three countries have already held informal discussions with Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Higher Education Minister Roji M John on the proposal. To assess the institutions keen on entering Keralam, the government will appoint an expert committee to examine their credentials, track record, financial strength and academic standards. The committee's report will help determine the amount each university must deposit with the government.

The government had earlier scrapped the mandatory ₹25-crore deposit to make the state more attractive to reputed universities with a strong academic legacy. However, there will be no relaxation in the land requirement. The regulations stipulate a minimum of 10 acres for a single campus and 20 acres for multiple campuses.

The higher education minister will serve as the visitor of these universities. Though largely ceremonial, the position is expected to facilitate policy-level engagement between the government and private universities.

New universities may open doors next year

The government is looking to fast-track the process to enable universities to begin classes in the next academic year. Completing the formalities and setting up a university will take at least six months.

Several institutions and community organisations are also exploring the possibility of entering the private university sector. They include Manipal Academy, MES, Markaz, Samastha, the Thrissur Archdiocese, Jain University, Lovely Professional University, the Malankara Catholic Church and Azim Premji University.

Even colleges pursuing deemed university status are holding informal discussions on setting up private universities.