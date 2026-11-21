Kozhikode: Even as development work on the Chelakkad–Villiappally–Vadakara road progresses, chronic traffic snarls at Kummankode town continue to cause immense hardship for commuters and local residents alike. The root of the crisis lies in the delay in widening this stretch and removing road-narrowing bottlenecks, including roadside shade trees.

The junction serves as an informal bus stop where passengers wait, while autorickshaws operating toward Kallachi are also parked along the roadside, choking the narrow corridor further. With a surge in commercial establishments and a steady increase in daily footfall, prolonged traffic jams have become an everyday ordeal here.

Although a citizens' action council comprising local elected representatives was formed to address the issue, ground-level measures to remove obstructions have stalled. Even landowners who came forward willing to surrender their plots are left waiting indefinitely for the widening and construction work to finally begin.