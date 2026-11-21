Thannithode: A culvert with a collapsed retaining wall has turned into a major accident trap here. A significant portion of the protective barrier on the large culvert along the Elavumkal forest stretch gave way long ago. Damaged over time by repeated vehicular collisions, the parapet wall was never rebuilt.

The spot is particularly treacherous as it lies right along a curve. When a motorist negotiating the bend swerves even slightly to make way for oncoming traffic, the absence of a crash barrier poses the grave risk of plunging the vehicle straight into the deep gorge below.

Commuters and local residents have urged the authorities to rebuild the parapet wall and carry out essential repairs on the elevated structure before a fatal tragedy occurs.