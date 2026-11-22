Thiruvananthapuram: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the controversial deal to bring Argentina's national football team to Keralam has obtained documents showing that Reporter Broadcasting Company (RBC), the sponsor of the deal, paid ₹2 crore to a sports academy run by former Kerala State Sports Council president U Sharafali.

The documents were recovered during the investigation led by ADGP P Vijayan. The money was transferred to the account of Novus Soccer Academy in Areekode, Malappuram, of which Sharafali is the managing director. The academy has only two directors.

The development comes after the state government granted permission to investigate and name former Sports Minister V Abdurahiman and Sharafali as accused in the case.

The SIT had earlier found that Sharafali had signed as a witness to the agreement between RBC and the Argentine Football Association (AFA) even before the state government granted approval for the team's proposed visit. Sharafali had told the investigators that he signed the agreement as a football enthusiast.

However, the SIT suspects that he used his position as the president of the Kerala State Sports Council to become part of the agreement and that the ₹2 crore payment was made as consideration for his involvement. He will be questioned in detail in connection with the transaction.

Payment made on the day stadium was handed over

The SIT has found that the ₹2 crore was credited to the academy's account on the same day the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor was handed over to RBC.

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The investigation team had earlier found irregularities in the decision to grant RBC financial concessions worth ₹5 crore while handing over the stadium. Sharafali had also attended the meeting convened to decide on the transfer of the stadium.

SIT to invoke Prevention of Corruption Act

The SIT has held a meeting to discuss further action in the Argentina sponsorship deal case. The meeting followed the state government's approval to initiate proceedings under the Prevention of Corruption Act against former minister V Abdurahiman, his then private secretary C Sathyapalan and Sharafali.

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The team has decided to add provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act to the case already registered at the Kalamassery police station.

The SIT is expected to file a supplementary report before the Kalamassery court, naming five people, including Abdurahiman, as accused. The other accused are Reporter Broadcasting Company and its owner, Anto Augustine.

Sharafali's response

Responding to the allegations, Sharafali told Malayala Manorama that the transaction was merely a financial arrangement between two private institutions and had no connection with the proposed visit of the Argentine team to Kerala.

He said he could not distance himself from the initiative to bring the Argentine team to Kerala as he was a football enthusiast.