Thiruvananthapuram: The factional battle within the Congress in Keralam is intensifying, with rival camps preparing to approach the party's central leadership over the functioning of the state government and the alleged lack of consultation in key decisions.

Even as supporters of V D Satheesan move to complain to the Congress high command that a section of the party is trying to put pressure on the Chief Minister, the camp backing AICC general secretary K C Venugopal is also keen on seeking the national leadership's intervention in state affairs. The Venugopal camp believes that an opportunity to explain its position will arise if the high command seeks clarification on the complaints. The A group, meanwhile, is preparing to raise its grievance over being excluded from important discussions within the party.

The Venugopal camp has objected to the Chief Minister taking several decisions, particularly appointments, without consulting party leaders or informing the KPCC president. While insisting that it does not intend to challenge the Chief Minister's authority, the group maintains that decisions cannot be taken disregarding established party procedures.

The A group, which recently decided to regroup and emerge as a more organised force, has also endorsed this position.

The opposing camp has questioned the Chief Minister's argument that decisions are being taken after discussions in the Cabinet, which includes the KPCC president, working presidents and former party presidents. It has also asked whether issues that should be discussed within the Congress ought to be taken up at Cabinet meetings attended by ministers from coalition partners as well.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, who has been attempting to mediate between the rival camps, has also come under criticism from the opposing faction.

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The controversy over the alleged leaking of details of a Cabinet meeting has further widened the divide. Those close to the Chief Minister suspect that the leak was engineered by the anti-Satheesan camp. The rival faction, however, continues to allege that a minister aligned with Satheesan was behind it, pointing fingers at K Muraleedharan.

While several leaders have refrained from making public statements, Muraleedharan has repeatedly used opportunities to target those opposed to the Chief Minister, making his support for Satheesan evident.

CPM says Team UDF has collapsed

Meanwhile, CPM state secretary M V Govindan said the Team UDF arrangement had collapsed within six months, accusing the Congress-led government of administrative paralysis amid the escalating internal feud. Speaking after a CPM state secretariat meeting, Govindan pointed out that the Chief Minister himself had acknowledged prolonged disagreements during a Cabinet meeting.

"If the differences in the Cabinet are, as the Chief Minister says, the beauty of democracy, why not enjoy that beauty here? Why take complaints to the high command?" he asked, taking a dig at the Congress leadership.

Govindan alleged that the intensifying infighting had brought governance in the state to a standstill. He cited the additional financial burden of more than ₹1,000 crore reportedly arising from the Wayanad tunnel road project, as well as reports of Minister K M Shaji undertaking a foreign trip without permission.