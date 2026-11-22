Thrissur: A deep roadside pond along the Vailathur East Valissery ALP School Road has turned into a perilous trap for both pedestrians and motorists. A portion of the road has already crumbled into the water. Because the road was concreted right up to the pond's edge, vehicles run a high risk of skidding and crashing in. The hazard is compounded by the fact that the pond lacks even a basic retaining wall or guardrail.

Six years ago, the local Grama Panchayat and Block Panchayat jointly paved the stretch from Nambeeshan Padi on the Anjoor–Kunnamkulam Road up to the school. Despite this being the primary route used daily by young schoolchildren, public frustration is mounting over the panchayat authorities' persistent inaction.

School authorities and local residents are urgently demanding the immediate construction of a protective retaining wall before a tragedy occurs.