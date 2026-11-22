Alappuzha: Five people, including a local Youth Congress worker, were arrested with 11.6 kg of ganja at Makkekadav Junction in Poochakal police station limits on Saturday night, the police said on Sunday.

The arrested were identified as Ali Juwahar (24), Salahudheen Ayoobi (24), Krishnakumar (23), Muhammad Aslam (23) and Shemeer (38), all natives of Thaikkattussery.

The Poochakal police, based on a tip-off, intercepted their car at Makkekadav Junction at 10.50 pm on Saturday while they were travelling from Cherthala to Arookutty and seized the ganja, officials said.

Police said the accused had procured a large quantity of ganja from Palakkad and were selling it in smaller quantities to users in Kochi.

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Meanwhile, Shemeer, one of the accused, had complained of chest discomfort in the morning and was taken to Ernakulam General Hospital.

Officials said that Shemeer is a local Youth Congress worker. His social media accounts feature photographs with party leaders. However, district-level party leaders said he had been inactive for the past few months.

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The operation was conducted by a team of six police personnel led by SHO of Poochakal police station, Lijimol P T.

(With inputs from PTI)