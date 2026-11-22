Kannur: Deep fissures developing along the macadamized surface of the Taliparamba–Iritty State Highway have raised serious safety concerns for motorists. The road has severely cracked and begun to cave in across several stretches, most notably at Kuyiloor, Perumannu, Pedayangode, Nilamuttam and Ambayathadam.

Most of the damage is concentrated along the sloping gradients of the highway, where sections spanning up to 50 meters have developed deep ruts and subsided. Fearing skids and falls, two-wheeler riders often change direction suddenly into oncoming traffic to bypass the damaged patches. On a heavily frequented state highway used by hundreds of vehicles daily, this has turned into a major hazard.

Commuters allege that the damage is a direct result of sub-standard construction, specifically the failure to properly compact and stabilize the road’s sub-base before laying the tarmac.