Thenhipalam: Eleven iron pillars, the remnants of a decommissioned footbridge at Pullikkadavu in Chelembra, have been a persistent hazard to local fishermen and boat operators for the past 15 years.

Fishermen report frequent losses as their nets snag and tear on the submerged metal supports. Boatmen also face navigational difficulties, as vessels often strike the pillars and veer off course. The danger is particularly acute during the monsoon season, when elevated water levels and strong undercurrents heighten the risk of boats capsizing upon impact.

The footbridge once served as a vital link connecting the Chelembra grama panchayat to the Feroke municipality. It fell into disuse 15 years ago following the construction of a permanent concrete bridge nearby.

Residents had expected the temporary structure to be dismantled immediately after the new bridge was commissioned. However, the footbridge was left unattended. Over time, the wooden decking and upper iron framework deteriorated and collapsed into the river, leaving behind only the corroded pillars.

Although the Chelembra panchayat had previously initiated steps to uproot and clear the remaining iron posts, the project was never executed.