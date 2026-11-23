Thiruvananthapuram: Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has directed the Crime Branch’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine allegations that former students of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, accounted for a disproportionately large share of PSC appointments as high school and higher secondary school Sanskrit teachers.

The Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC), a higher education whistleblower group, which published the names of former university students and the government posts they secured, had submitted a complaint to the Home Minister on November 13. The minister on Sunday referred it to the special investigation team, said SUCC chairman R S Sasikumar, who is also a Syndicate member of the University of Kerala.

This will be the ninth recruitment controversy to come before the Crime Branch SIT, constituted on July 9, 2026, and headed by Inspector General S Ajeetha Begum. The complaints range from alleged manipulation of answer sheet evaluation and interview marks to questionable eligibility relaxations and possible favouritism in the selection of candidates.

Also Read After KUFOS, whistleblower group alleges insiders rigged PSC exam to favour Sanskrit University alumni

Several of them have alleged that candidates associated with the CPM, its youth front DYFI, or its student outfit SFI, were given an advantage over others. The latest complaint by SUCC alleges that former students of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit may have received help from their teachers, who set the question papers, to clear the PSC recruitment examination, particularly for the posts of high school and higher secondary school Sanskrit teachers.

The whistleblower group said most of the question setters for various PSC examinations belonged to the Left-affiliated teachers' organisation at the university. It also called for an investigation into the role of Dr Princy Kuriakose, a Sanskrit university alumnus and former DYFI Ernakulam district leader, who was appointed a PSC member in November 2023. The SUCC alleged Kuriakose might have played a role in picking question setters, with the help of PSC chairman M R Baiju.

Sasikumar claimed he had identified 33 former students who secured government jobs through the PSC during 2024-2025 and 2025-2026. Of them, 19 had studied in the university's Sanskrit Sahitya Department. The others belonged to Hindi, Urdu, English, Arabic and Museology departments and the Ettumanoor Regional Centre.

Cases piling up

The latest complaint adds to a series of PSC examinations and appointments that have come under scrutiny since the UDF government ordered a Crime Branch investigation in July into the recruitment to senior posts in the State Planning Board.

DySP special recruitment

The complaint before the Sanskrit University referral concerned the PSC's special recruitment of Deputy Superintendents of Police (Trainee) under the Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe quota. The Home Minister ordered a probe on November 3 following a complaint by Sasikumar's SUCC questioning the selection of former SFI activist K J Jithin, who secured the first rank. Jithin, an accused in several criminal cases, had earlier failed to find a place in the rank list for Police Battalion Constables, Sasikumar said. Following the complaint, the government has withheld the appointment process till the inquiry is completed. The SIT is heading the probe.

SI examination (2010)

The Home Department referred another complaint to the SIT on October 24, seeking a probe into a PSC Sub-Inspector examination conducted on October 2, 2010. Kollam native V Lijikumar alleged that he and three other candidates had scored 46 marks each, but he was excluded from the shortlist for the physical fitness test while the other three were included. The complaint also accused former PSC officials of furnishing incorrect information before the court and in response to RTI applications during his legal battle over the selection. The Crime Branch has been asked to examine the allegations against the officials concerned.

Fisheries Extension Officer recruitment

The recruitment of Fisheries Extension Officers through the PSC is among the most significant cases registered during the investigation. Of the 42 candidates appointed, 38 were from the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS), with many allegedly associated with the SFI. The complaint, also by Sasikumar's SUCC, alleged that the university faculty members had prepared the question paper and that senior university officials and teachers had also been involved in the interview process. The Crime Branch registered an FIR in October that listed the PSC chairman, members and officials by their designations as accused, without personally naming them. The case has been transferred to the Ernakulam Crime Branch unit for further investigation.

Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector (2023)

The PSC examination for Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors in the Motor Vehicles Department came under scrutiny after investigators found that 45 of the 100 questions in the OMR examination had been copied from an online study guide verbatim, according to the Crime Branch. A complaint by Ernakulam native Rahul Raj also raised questions about the inclusion of two additional courses among the eligible qualifications shortly before the application deadline and the selection of candidates who allegedly did not meet the prescribed physical standards. The Crime Branch registered a separate case against unidentified PSC officials in October.

Village Oil Inspector (Khadi Board)

The recruitment of a Village Oil Inspector under the Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board is under investigation over alleged manipulation of eligibility conditions. The post required a BSc degree and a three-month course certificate issued by the Khadi Board. However, the candidate eventually appointed had produced a certificate for a course lasting only 15 days. She was also alleged to be related to a PSC official. Investigators found that she was the only candidate who appeared for the interview. The Crime Branch has initiated a separate investigation into the recruitment and the role of officials involved in the selection.

KAS recruitment

The selection of interview panels for the second batch of the Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) also came under scrutiny over allegations of political influence and irregularities in the selection process. The complaints questioned the qualifications and political affiliations of some panel members, including a DYFI leader, and alleged that certain candidates were favoured during interviews. There were also allegations that written examination marks were obtained by PSC members before the interviews, contrary to the prescribed procedure, and that attempts were made to secure additional interview marks for selected candidates. The SIT was entrusted with examining the allegations in August.

Assistant Professor in Hotel Management

A separate complaint that surfaced in July alleged irregularities in PSC recruitment to Assistant Professor posts in Hotel Management. The complainants alleged that candidates with high scores in the written examination, including one who secured 92 out of 100, were excluded from the interview on eligibility grounds. Another candidate, who had scored 27.67 in the written test, allegedly received the full 20 marks allotted for the interview and topped the rank list. Aggrieved candidates approached the Kerala Administrative Tribunal seeking a stay on the appointment.

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State Planning Board chiefs

The controversy over recruitment to three division head posts in the State Planning Board was the first to result in an FIR in the Crime Branch's investigation. The examination was held on July 13, 2023. The issue came to light after Shyam Krishna, who was initially placed third, obtained his answer script under the RTI Act and found that 10 descriptive questions carrying 58 marks had not been evaluated. A subsequent examination of all 228 answer scripts found that the same questions had remained unevaluated across candidates.

The SIT rejected the PSC's explanation that the omission was caused by a technical error, alleging that the evaluation process had been deliberately manipulated to influence the ranking. The Crime Branch registered an FIR on July 29. Former PSC Deputy Secretary P Satheesh and Additional Secretary R Hari were subsequently named as accused. Satheesh was arrested in October, while Hari was suspended and declared absconding. The SIT has also questioned PSC Chairman M R Baiju as part of the investigation.