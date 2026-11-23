Bandiyod: Commuting along the Muttangate–Berika coastal road has become increasingly difficult due to the route's extensive disrepair. Large sections between Muttangate and the Berika Bridge are severely damaged, leaving the road nearly impassable for smaller vehicles, including two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws.

Deep potholes regularly cause vehicle breakdowns and accidents. Motorists report struggling to navigate the stretch even during daylight hours.

The situation has been further compounded by severe coastal erosion, which washed away the section between Berika and Peringady several months ago, completely halting traffic through that corridor. Despite heavy vehicular traffic heading to Berika Beach, reconstruction work on the coastal road has yet to commence.

Local residents have urged the concerned authorities to expedite the tendering process and initiate repair works immediately to alleviate the ongoing travel disruptions.