Kasaragod: Replying to an RTI application, the Bekal Resorts Development Corporation (BRDC) has denied releasing any money to former Kasaragod District Congress president Hakkeem Kunnil from either its own account or that of the Bekal International Beach Fest organising committee, then headed by Udma MLA and CPM leader CH Kunhambu.

​But bank records and the organising committee's cheque issue register show that the committee paid ₹10.46 lakh to the Congress leader, ₹8.46 lakh of which was used to clear the Congress leader's gold loan. The denial of BRDC, a government agency at the centre of the alleged beach festival scam, is also at odds with Kunnil's own account of the transaction and Kunhambu's confirmation that the committee had borrowed money from him and repaid it with interest.

​The revelation, the subsequent denial and the discrepancy come against the backdrop of a Vigilance inquiry into the handling of Bekal International Beach Fest funds during its first three editions, held under the LDF government in 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25.

Despite the huge public response, the first edition of the year-end festival was marred by allegations of massive underreporting of revenue and visitor numbers, as well as the sale of fake tickets.

​The second edition was also sullied by allegations of fake ticket sales, and BRDC releasing ₹50 lakh to the organising committee to cover up an alleged loss of ₹86 lakh in June 2024, despite objections from its finance manager. The corporation's independent auditors, Chennai-based Rajesh and Ganesh, subsequently reported that the ₹50-lakh expenditure was not approved or budgeted by the management and that no supporting bills or statements were furnished.

According to Kunhambu and BRDC officials, the ₹10.46 lakh paid in connection with Kunnil’s loans was drawn from this ₹50 lakh.

​The RTI reply was signed by BRDC's Personnel and Administration Manager Prasad U S, who had earlier told applicants that BRDC had no access to the organising committee's accounts. Though the government authorised BRDC to organise the beach fest, it was organised by a people's committee led by LDF leaders, with BRDC's MD serving as the festival's chief coordinator.

'Money raised from committee members'

When contacted, Kunhambu said there was a shortfall of around ₹40 lakh during the second edition, and a core team of the organising committee had temporarily arranged the money. "I contributed ₹5 lakh, I think. Another person contributed ₹10 lakh, BRDC MD (P Shijin) ₹10 lakh, and Hakeem another ₹10 lakh. M A Latheef from our INL also contributed," Kunhambu said.

​"BRDC released the money to us only after the accounts were audited and submitted," he said. But BRDC's independent auditors had flagged the ₹50 lakh spend as per its report accessed by Onmanorama.

​Hakkeem Kunnil told Onmanorama that he first loaned ₹2 lakh to the organising committee for a week and then pledged his wife's gold at the CPM-run Pallikkere Service Co-operative Bank's evening branch at Pallikkara to raise another ₹8 lakh for the fest. "I gave the money in cash, and I was repaid in cash after six months," he said.

​According to bank receipts, Hakkeem had pledged the gold jewellery at an interest rate of 9.7% for six months on December 26, 2023. The loan was closed nearly seven months later, after payment of the interest, a 2% late fee and bank charges of ₹46,481.

​One of Kunhambu’s arguments was that the organising committee had borrowed money from its members because it lacked funds to pay performers, particularly singers KS Chithra and MG Sreekumar, who performed on December 24 and 25, 2023.

​BRDC Finance Manager Ajith Kumar, however, said Chithra's concert had generated ₹13 lakh from counter ticket sales alone, and the cash was kept at the BRDC office. There was also money in the organising committee’s bank account, he said.

Chithra had claimed on Facebook that around 65,000 people attended her December 24 concert. Tickets were priced at ₹100 before being reduced to ₹50 the following day.

​"Whatever be the case, there is no record of the organising committee receiving money from these people," Ajith Kumar said. "We only have the record of issuing a cheque for ₹36 lakh without any supporting documents," he said.

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​Kunhambu told Onmanorama that he would hold a press conference to produce evidence that the money had been contributed and later repaid.

Kunnil's changing stances

Kunnil's own statements have added to the contradictions. In an earlier conversation with Onmanorama, before receiving the RTI reply on November 21, he said the organising committee had repaid the ₹10 lakh he had lent it in cash. He then said the committee had given him ₹2 lakh and cleared his gold loan directly with the bank, paying ₹8 lakh towards the principal and ₹46,481 in interest and bank charges.

​After receiving the RTI reply, however, Kunnil said he had not received any money from the organising committee's account, either in cash or by cheque. He then went further, insisting that there was no connection between him and any payment made by the committee, either by cheque or in cash, to clear the gold loan.

​Yet, when asked whether the organising committee had borrowed money from him and returned it, he said: “They had taken money from me, and they had also returned the money to me.”

​'The fraud is in fake ticket sales'

BRDC officials said the money paid in connection with Kunnil's loans without supporting documents was just the tip of the scam. "The scam that played out in the first two editions of the fest involved a section of organising committee members printing and selling fake tickets," said an official.

​Onmanorama has access to two types of tickets, which officials said were printed at the same press. The official alleged that the fake tickets were sold through Kudumbashree and Yatrashree, and the money was pocketed by members of the organising committee.

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Ticket sales for the 10-day second edition fetched only around ₹1.14 crore, despite Chithra's concert alone drawing more than 50,000 people. The festival also featured Thaikkudam Bridge, MG Sreekumar, Sivamani and Shobana. The claim that only around 2.5 lakh people visited the 10-day festival warrants scrutiny.

​Moreover, the festival was not limited to night concerts; it remained open from morning to night, drawing children and families to its food stalls, joy rides and adventure games. After the second edition, the organising committee declared a loss of ₹86 lakh.

​In the fest’s first edition in 2022-23, the organising committee, also chaired by Kunhambu, revised its visitor estimate down to four lakh after initially claiming that 10 lakh people had attended.

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​Tickets for the December 2023 festival were sold through Yatrashree and Kudumbashree, with sales beginning in October. The net collection, after 20% commission, was reportedly around ₹31 lakh. The amount was deposited in full into the organising committee's account only in March 2024, a delay of three months.

"If this money had been returned on time, there would have been no need to take money from Hakkeem Kunnil on interest," said a UDF leader. "Now, under which head did BRDC or the organising committee account for the ₹46,481 paid as interest to close his gold loan," he asked.

'Keep Hakkeem away'

Youth Congress leader from Kasaragod Sreejith Kodoth has submitted a complaint to Tourism Minister PC Vishnunadh, urging him to keep Hakkeem Kunnil away from this year's festival. Kunnil has been inducted as the working coordinator of the organising committee, headed by incumbent Udma MLA K Neelakandan.

​The letter mentions the cheque numbers used to clear Kunnil's gold loan and pay the interest. Against the backdrop of the Vigilance probe, Kodoth said keeping Hakkeem Kunnil away "would help safeguard the transparency and integrity of the event and protect the reputation of the Congress party". He also sent copies of the complaint to the Chief Minister and state Congress leaders.

VACB probe

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has launched an inquiry into the affairs of BRDC and the organising committee based on a complaint by Youth League Kasaragod district committee treasurer TK Haseeb. VACB officers visited the BRDC office and collected documents, including fake and original tickets, a BRDC official said.

Haseeb said the committee was considering approaching the Vigilance Court over the alleged delay in the inquiry.