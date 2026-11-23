The Taliparamba Additional District Sessions Court in Kannur is set to deliver its verdict in the high-profile murder case of CPM activist CV Dhanaraj on Monday. The judgment comes as an acid test for the party's leadership, which is attempting to repair deep internal rifts and rebuild organisational strength in Payyannur following prolonged factional feuds and martyr fund controversies.

Although the 20 accused in the case are RSS and BJP workers, the political fallout of the court's ruling will be felt most acutely within the CPM. A decade after the gruesome crime, the party no longer enjoys the ironclad organisational unity it once had in Payyannur. Should the court fail to hand down maximum punishment to the perpetrators, it risks reigniting discontent among workers already reeling from recent local electoral setbacks.

Shadow of the martyr fund row

The CPM in Payyannur remains haunted by allegations of diversion of the Dhanaraj martyr fund. Unrest within the cadre previously culminated in public rebellion led by senior leader V Kunjikrishnan and disastrous election results for the party. Despite two-member internal commission probes and extensive organisational conventions, factional friction persists, with cadre frustration spilling over onto social media platforms.

Dhanaraj, a former Ezhimala CPM branch secretary and DYFI leader, was brutally hacked to death on the night of 11 July 2016 in front of his mother and wife at his home in Ramanthali Kunnaru Karanthat. The investigation was conducted during the first term of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government. If the prosecution fails to secure convictions, the party leadership will face sharp questions over its commitment to bringing Dhanaraj's killers to justice, giving fresh momentum to campaign claims by dissidents that the party prioritised funds over justice.

Conversely, a strong conviction could offer the CPM a lifeline to engineer a political comeback in Payyannur. Party leaders hope a favourable ruling will vindicate their stance against the financial misconduct allegations raised by rebels and restore trust among alienated workers, paving the way to bring disgruntled factions back into the fold.

Of the 20 original accused in the Dhanaraj murder case, one was subsequently killed in a retaliatory attack, a case in which local CPM workers were named as defendants.