Kochi: Nearly two years after its grand opening, three floors of the revamped Ernakulam Market complex continue to gather dust. At present, business is confined strictly to the ground and first floors. Mayor V K Minimol explained that the tender process to lease out the remaining floors has been stalled due to a pending petition filed by a merchant in the High Court.

Built under Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) at an outlay of ₹72.69 crore, the four-storey, 19,990-square-metre commercial hub at Dr Padiyar Compound, Market Road, Marine Drive, sits on 1.63 acres of Corporation-owned land. Designed with basement parking and two dedicated commercial tiers, the complex was inaugurated by the then Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in December 2024.

The project ran into troubled waters over vendor rehabilitation, triggering three separate petitions before the High Court. While two have since been settled, the civic body noted that leasing out the remaining spaces can proceed only after the final case is resolved.

Relocating poultry and fish vendors to the new facility has also hit a roadblock. Authorities are currently exploring a workaround by converting a section of the basement parking area to accommodate these stalls.

Meanwhile, preparations will soon begin to shift the Corporation’s Health Circle Office into the complex. Mayor Minimol reaffirmed that as soon as the court case is settled, the tender process for leasing out the idle floors will be initiated without delay.

Built at a massive public expense, the state-of-the-art facility features modern amenities, including 82 restrooms. Yet, a premier commercial asset has remained drastically underutilised for nearly two years—leaving the cash-strapped Corporation bleeding lakhs in lost revenue.