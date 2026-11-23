Kalady: The Kerala High Court has set aside the inquiry report and suspension orders against 16 students of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (SSUS), Kalady, and directed the university to allow them back on campus and to attend regular classes immediately.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan, delivering the judgment on Monday, also directed the university to conduct separate examinations for the students within six weeks, in accordance with the undertaking it had given before the Supreme Court. The court clarified that the university could conduct a fresh inquiry against the students but should not suspend them pending the proceedings. It also made it clear that a fresh inquiry could not be used as a reason to delay the special examinations.

If the students are found guilty in the fresh inquiry, the 84 days they have already spent under suspension must be taken into account while deciding on any punishment, the court said.

The 16 students, all members of the Students Federation of India (SFI), were suspended on September 1, 2026, pending an inquiry into alleged misconduct during a protest held on the campus on August 13.

The university had alleged that the protesters staged a mock cremation of the Vice-Chancellor, manhandled her and attempted to damage her vehicle as she left the office after a Syndicate meeting. The students, however, maintained that they had staged a mock funeral of the stage lights that were not functioning.

The suspension followed a series of protests that began on July 22. The students, who were pursuing various courses, including MSW, MFA, MA, the four-year undergraduate programme and PhD, had approached the High Court challenging their prolonged suspension and exclusion from the campus without the disciplinary proceedings being concluded.

During an earlier hearing on November 11, Justice Kunhikrishnan had questioned the university's decision to keep the students suspended for nearly 60 days and demand an apology from them.

"I am not accepting what they have done, but they have suffered. They have been out for 60 days. Assume for argument that there is misconduct. Isn't this 60 days enough?" the court had orally observed.

The students had initially approached the High Court seeking permission to appear for examinations scheduled to begin on November 4. A single bench had allowed their plea on October 30. However, a division bench later set aside the interim relief, citing a lack of pleadings regarding their eligibility to write the examinations under the university's minimum attendance and internal assessment requirements.

The students subsequently moved the Supreme Court challenging the division bench order. Though the apex court declined to interfere, it urged the single bench of the High Court to expedite the hearing of their petition against the suspension. The university had undertaken before the Supreme Court that it would conduct special examinations if the suspension was revoked.

Meanwhile, the university finalised its inquiry report against the students. They subsequently amended their writ petition to challenge the report as well, leading to Monday's judgment.