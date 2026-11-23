Malappuram: Police in Wandoor have arrested a 46-year-old man for secretly recording a 10-year-old girl being sexually assaulted by a neighbour. The accused, Noufal, is a resident of Vattaparambu in Pathiriyal, Thiruvali.

The incident took place in April, when 70-year-old Vijaya Kumar, a neighbour of Noufal, allegedly lured the girl to a secluded, bushy area nearby using toys and sexually assaulted her. Noufal, who saw Vijaya Kumar taking the child away, followed them, hid nearby and recorded the assault on his mobile phone.

The incident came to light after the girl's family noticed changes in her behaviour and questioned her. After learning about the abuse, they lodged a police complaint, leading to Vijaya Kumar's arrest.

During the subsequent investigation, police found that Noufal had witnessed and recorded the assault but had not reported it. Officers seized his mobile phone and recovered the footage from the device. He was subsequently taken into custody.