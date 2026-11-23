The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged corruption in the Argentina football team's proposed visit to Keralam has found that ₹1.08 crore out of the ₹2 crore transferred by the sponsor to Novus Soccer Academy, owned by U Sharafali, was moved to the personal bank accounts of Sharafali and his relatives.

The findings contradict Sharafali's claim that the money was a financial transaction between two private institutions and had nothing to do with the agreement for Lionel Messi's visit. The SIT, led by ADGP P Vijay, found that ₹40 lakh was transferred to three bank accounts belonging to Sharafali, while ₹48 lakh and ₹20 lakh were moved to the accounts of his brothers. Another ₹12 lakh was paid to a private individual as part of a property transaction. The transfers took place within 11 days of the money being credited to Novus's account on September 26, 2025.

Meanwhile, former Sports Minister V Abdurahiman, his then private secretary C Sathyapalan, and U Sharafali will be named accused in the case on Monday. The SIT will file a report before the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court against the three under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Additional provisions of the anti-corruption law will also be invoked against Reporter Broadcasting Company (RBC) and its owner Anto Augustin, who are already accused in the financial fraud case linked to the Argentina deal.

Sharafali has maintained that RBC transferred ₹2 crore to RBC Novus Academy as a shareholder investment. He said RBC is the academy's major shareholder and that the transaction was between two institutions, unrelated to the agreement for Messi's visit. The company was established in 2022, while the shareholding agreement was signed in 2024. Sharafali said he did not clearly remember the date of the transfer. Calling it a ₹30-crore dream project, he said Novus would accept further funds from RBC if offered.

However, investigators say documents filed with the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs show that Novus has a maximum investment value of only ₹10 lakh, contradicting Sharafali's claim of a ₹2-crore investment by RBC.

The SIT had earlier found that the money reached Novus on the same day the previous government handed over the Kaloor stadium to RBC after granting ₹5 crore in financial concessions allegedly in violation of rules. The SIT suspects that the payment was made as compensation for Sharafali signing as a witness to an agreement between RBC and the Argentina Football Association without government approval. Investigators also found that transactions worth ₹1,098 crore were carried out through seven RBC bank accounts over a two-year period in connection with the Argentina deal.

The SIT will also examine whether the seal used by Sharafali, who signed as a witness to the agreement between RBC and the Argentina Football Association, was forged. The seal read 'President, Kerala Sports Council, Urangattiri (PO), Kerala'. Investigators suspect irregularities in the use of a seal that included his official designation as well as his hometown address.