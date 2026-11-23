Kochi: Ending 22 days of relay hunger strike, 16 suspended students of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (SSUS), Kalady, marched back to the campus on Monday, celebrating the Kerala High Court verdict that revoked their suspension and cleared the way for them to appear for examinations.

The students, who had been kept away from academic activities for nearly 85 days, returned to the university in a victory march, declaring that they would not apologise to the administration and would continue their agitation until all their demands were met.

Although the court’s intervention brought relief to the suspended students and ended their hunger strike, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) made it clear that the broader indefinite agitation, which entered its 124th day, would continue until the university addressed its 18-point charter of demands.

Emotional scenes unfolded at the protest pandal outside the university gate as CPM district secretary S Satish formally ended the hunger strike by offering lemon juice to the fasting students. Accompanied by SFI state president M Sivaprasad and state secretary P S Sanjeev, the students subsequently marched through the town and entered the campus.

They carried a banner bearing the slogan, “The people united will never be defeated”, the English translation of the iconic Chilean protest anthem “¡El pueblo unido, jamás será vencido!”.

For the 16 students, who had refused the university administration’s earlier condition that they submit written apologies, the verdict marked a vindication of their stand. Student leader Abhijith, one of the suspended petitioners, launched a sharp attack on Vice-Chancellor Ciza Thomas, Higher Education Minister MLA Roji M John, the Kerala Students Union (KSU), the Sangh Parivar and the State government, accusing them of orchestrating a targeted witch-hunt against the students since the agitation began on July 22.

“We belong to the SFI, not Savarkar or the Sangh Parivar, so there is no question of an apology or anything of the sort. Without uttering a single word of remorse, we are going straight in to write our exams,” Abhijith said.

Demanding accountability for the period during which the students were kept away from the university, he alleged that the actions of the government and political leaders had jeopardised their academic future.

"The government, Roji M John, and the Chief Minister hunted us down and tried to ruin our semesters. They cannot hide from this; they must own up to their actions,” he added.

Second-year MA Theatre student M S Sivakumar, who broke his fast following the court verdict, said the ruling had brought an end to the ordeal faced by the suspended students.

“The court verdict has finally put an end to the months of ordeal the 16 of us endured. Even if we face defeat in life, we will never bow down to the RSS. We are stepping back onto the campus to sit for our exams,” he said.

Another suspended student, P S Archana, took aim at Roji over his earlier remarks asking the protesters to return to classes.

“After doing everything to wreck our academics and futures, Roji M John mockingly told us to go back to class. Well, we are going back now,” she said.

Maintaining that the students would not withdraw their agitation following the legal victory, Archana said, “We are not calling off our struggle at any level; we will press on with our agitation until every one of our demands is met.”

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Addressing the protesters, CPM Ernakulam district secretary S Satish said the political motives behind the Vice-Chancellor’s legal battle against the students had been exposed.

"The RSS design has been defeated here," Satish said, alleging that the agitation had evolved into a broader democratic resistance after secular sections recognised what he described as an RSS agenda being pursued jointly by Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Roji.

SFI state secretary P S Sanjeev also described the verdict as a decisive setback for the university administration and its political supporters.

“We have handed Ciza Thomas a decisive defeat. Roji M John had the power to resolve this crisis on day one, yet he chose an anti-student, anti-people stance instead,” Sanjeev said.

The disciplinary action against the students originated from a campus protest held on August 13. On November 2, the university Syndicate endorsed the findings of a five-member subcommittee that had examined the incident.

Based on CCTV footage, the committee alleged that SFI activists had staged a mock funeral of Vice-Chancellor Ciza Thomas. The students, however, rejected the allegation, maintaining that the theatrical protest was intended to highlight the poor condition of lighting equipment in the Theatre Department.

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The university countered this explanation by citing a report from the Head of the Department, which stated that the lights had been damaged in the 2018 floods and that no complaints regarding the equipment had been recorded between 2018 and March 2026.

The dispute subsequently escalated into a prolonged confrontation between the students and the university administration, and the case even reached the Supreme Court.