Thommankuthu: Seizing the current window of favourable weather, local residents have demanded an immediate start to the construction of the Thommankuthu bridge. They insist that not a single day should be wasted if the bridge is to be completed before the next monsoon season.

Before work on the main structure can begin, a temporary bypass bridge must be erected to divert traffic. With the rains abating and the river’s water level receding, locals argue that the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP) and the contractor must capitalise on these ideal conditions and get the temporary bridge underway immediately.

Building the diversion requires demolishing a riverside chapel belonging to the St Thomas Church. KSTP and church authorities recently signed an agreement granting permission for the clearance.

However, the formal contract between KSTP and the construction firm remains unsigned. This foot-dragging has fuelled growing public suspicion of a deliberate ploy to stall the project, which is stipulated to be completed within four months.

Addressing the issue, Government Chief Whip Apu John Joseph recently convened a meeting in Thodupuzha with officials from KSTP, the project consultancy, and the contracting agency, instructing them to begin construction immediately and clear all pending road work.

Even so, the official road takeover procedures have hit a roadblock—a delay officials attribute to the Executive Engineer being on leave. Authorities maintained, however, that an official directive has already been issued to the contractor to commence work.

Meanwhile, a standoff persists regarding ground preparation: the contractor claims work will begin the moment the chapel is dismantled, while KSTP and church officials maintain that the chapel can be pulled down the very day the necessary heavy machinery is mobilised to the site.