Pulamanthole: Three two-wheeler riders sustained injuries after skidding on a diesel-slicked road in Pulamanthole town yesterday morning.

The incident occurred around 8 am, when the fuel tank of a goods lorry traveling from Pattambi toward Perinthalmanna developed a leak, causing diesel to spill across the road. While several motorists managed to navigate the slippery stretch safely, three riders lost control of their vehicles and fell.

Local autorickshaw drivers quickly alerted the Perinthalmanna Fire and Rescue Station. A response team promptly arrived at the scene and washed down the roadway to neutralize the hazard.

The cleanup operation was led by Senior Fire and Rescue Officer P Manoj, Fire and Rescue Officer Dinesh, and Home Guards Baburaj, Ramakrishnan, and Jayaprakashan. Office-bearers of the Pulamanthole Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, local social workers and autorickshaw drivers also participated in the operation.