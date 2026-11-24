Porolam: T K Govindan, MLA, inaugurated the boundary demarcation ceremony for the 13th road being developed under the Kuttiyattoor Grama Panchayat’s community-driven ‘Veettilekku Oru Auto’ (An Auto to Every Home) initiative. Grama Panchayat President Nijilesh Paramban presided over the function.

The project will provide light-vehicle access to the residences of M C Padmanabhan, K K Padmavathi, K Narayanan, T O Premakumari, and M V Rameshan in Porolam. The road was made possible after local residents K Kamal Haji, C Padmavathi, P P Vasanthi, and K K Shahida voluntarily surrendered the required land.

During the event, the MLA felicitated the land donors. Panchayat Vice President M V Susheela, Panchayat Member K Achuthan, Ward Development Committee Convener N C Sasheendran, Muhammed Haji, T C Mohanan, and M C Padmanabhan also addressed the gathering.