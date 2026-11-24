Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Tuesday said the state government had sanctioned ₹1,088.63 crore for November’s social security and welfare board pensions, benefiting more than 65 lakh people. He added that the distribution of the amount would begin on Wednesday.

Of the total, ₹964.41 crore has been allocated for social security pensions and ₹124.22 crore for welfare board pensions, Satheesan said in a Facebook post.

He said pension payments had been made without interruption for the seventh consecutive month since the UDF came to power. “The government’s objective is to ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive their pensions on time,” he added.