Kochi: Nineteen-year-old Suhail Sajeev, the prime accused in the fatal Kochi Mini Cooper crash that claimed three lives, had reportedly told the bar staff that he was above the legal drinking age of 23 and promised to produce his identity card on his mobile phone when asked for age proof, according to a report submitted by the bar management to the Excise Department. However, the bar in Nedumbassery, which comes under the Aluva excise range, claimed that Suhail never showed the ID.

The development comes as the Aluva Excise Range has formally recorded Suhail’s arrest in a separate case under the Kerala Abkari Act for underage consumption of alcohol. He was summoned for questioning through a notice issued on November 19, following which officials recorded his statement, arrested him under Section 15A of the Act and subsequently released him on station bail.

During questioning, Suhail admitted to visiting three bars and consuming alcohol at all three establishments on the day of the October 11 accident. However, he sought to downplay his drinking habits, claiming that he was not a regular drinker and consumed alcohol only occasionally.

“He admitted to having consumed alcohol at all three bars, but claimed he is not a regular drinker and only drinks occasionally,” an Aluva Excise Range official told Onmanorama.

Toxicological and forensic examinations had earlier confirmed that Suhail’s blood alcohol concentration at the time of the crash was five times the permissible legal limit.

After spending 36 days in custody in the main police case, Suhail was released from the Kakkanad Borstal School last week after the Kerala High Court granted him bail.

Excise officials clarified that their investigation is confined to the offence of underage alcohol consumption, while the police are handling the separate cases relating to drunk driving and culpable homicide.

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Bar licence suspended for 16 days, fined over ₹1 lakh

According to the excise department, the bar at Nedumbassery where Suhail reportedly consumed alcohol shortly before the accident has resumed operations after serving a 16-day licence suspension and paying a fine exceeding ₹1 lakh.

Following the crash, the Aluva Excise Range registered a case against the establishment under Sections 15B and 56(b) of the Abkari Act for serving alcohol to an underage customer. Under the law, the legal drinking age in Kerala is 23.

When the bar management approached the Excise Commissioner regarding the suspension, it was directed to submit a formal report explaining how a 19-year-old was served liquor.

“In their report, the bar stated that they had asked his age, and physically, he did not look like someone under 23,” a senior officer said.

“When the staff asked for proof of age, Suhail claimed he did not have a physical ID with him and promised to show it on his phone, but he never did,” the official added.

Following the inquiry, the bar was imposed a penalty exceeding ₹1 lakh and was permitted to reopen after completing the suspension period.

A 13-hour bar-hopping spree

Investigators reconstructed Suhail’s movements on October 10 and in the early hours of October 11, tracing his visits to three bars before the fatal collision.

At around 12.30 pm on October 10, after arriving at a mall in Edappally around noon, Suhail and his friend Ninav went to a bar in Kadavanthra, where they began drinking.

Later in the evening, the duo travelled via the Vyttila Bypass to Palarivattom, where they remained until 9:30 pm drinking at another bar. Suhail also recorded videos inside the bars on his mobile phone after consuming alcohol.

Between 11 pm and 1.30 am on October 11, while travelling towards Nedumbassery through Edappally, Kalamassery and Aluva, the duo was joined by two more friends, Joel and Ameen. All four entered another bar near Cochin International Airport around 11 pm and left at 1.30 am.

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Three killed in high-speed collision

Around 2 am, barely 30 minutes after leaving the bar and approximately four kilometres away, the Mini Cooper driven by Suhail rammed into a scooter near the Airport Signal, killing three youngsters who were travelling on the scooter on the spot.

Data retrieved by the car manufacturer from the vehicle’s Advanced Crash Safety Module revealed that the car was travelling at 162 kmph just five seconds before the collision. Its speed was recorded at 144 kmph at the moment of impact, with the brake pedal pressed only about one second before the crash.

CCTV footage also showed the car covering a distance of 500 m in just 11 seconds.

The police booked Suhail for culpable homicide in connection with the accident. His three friends who were travelling in the car were charged with abetment. All of them are now out of Borstal School on bail.