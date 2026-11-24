The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has registered a suo motu case in connection with the suicide of a Plus Two student at Sooranad Government Higher Secondary School in Kollam, following media reports. The commission has sought reports from the Deputy Director of Education, the Sooranad Station House Officer, the District Child Protection Officer and the school principal.

The student's family had raised serious allegations against school authorities, claiming that teachers and the principal humiliated him in front of other students for talking to a girl classmate. The family alleged that the school authorities subsequently summoned the girl's parents to the office, and that the incidents and the ensuing distress contributed to the student's death. A protest with the body of the Plus Two student was held outside the Government HSS in Sooranad, Kollam.

Seventeen-year-old Niranjan, son of Santhosh and Raji of Anayadi, was found dead at his home early on Sunday. His family has lodged a police complaint alleging that mental harassment by teachers led him to take his own life.

Sooranad police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation. Although no suicide note directly implicating the school was recovered, police said the family's complaint alleging teacher harassment would be forwarded to the concerned authorities for further inquiry. The school principal has denied the allegations, maintaining that the school and its staff had no role in the student's death.