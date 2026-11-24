One person was killed and four others seriously injured after a car with a family returning from Sabarimala pilgrimage rammed into a parked lorry at Anavizhungi in Valappad here on Tuesday.

The victim was Ravindran (60), a native of Vengeri Palathukandi in Kozhikode, while the injured were his wife Latha (50), son Amit (31), Geetha Mani (64) and Sashidharan. They were admitted to a private hospital in Thrissur.

The accident occurred around 1 pm on the Anavizhungi flyover along National Highway 66 in Valappad.

Preliminary reports suggest that the accident occurred after the car driver fell asleep.