Peyad: Despite progressive soil erosion and a caving road shoulder near Cheelappara on the Peyad–Aruvippuram stretch, authorities have turned a blind eye. This death trap sits on a crucial arterial route frequented daily by heavy commuter traffic, including KSRTC and school buses. The earth beneath has collapsed right up to the edge of the tarred road.

Shockingly, neither warning signs nor barricades have been put up to alert motorists. The road was originally laid without a protective retaining wall. To make matters worse, wastewater constantly discharged from the Water Authority’s Cheelappara treatment plant flows directly through this section. Gushing through an open drain, this runoff slams against the road's edge before plunging into the stream below. This continuous scouring has washed away the soil, gouging out a massive crater.



What remains of the shoulder could cave in at any moment. During downpours, the surge in water flow drastically heightens the risk, and the total lack of lighting at night turns this precarious drop-off into an accident waiting to happen.

Locals allege that repeated petitions to the authorities have fallen on deaf ears. They demand the immediate construction of a retaining wall to prevent a disaster. Residents also insist that the effluent from the treatment plant be channelled safely into the stream without compromising the road. Calling for an urgent site inspection, they have demanded that warning boards and barricades be erected without further delay.

Meanwhile, local Panchayat ward members cited a shortage of funds as the reason for the delay in building a protective retaining wall. They pointed out that a proper drainage channel must be constructed alongside it, which requires a substantial budget. Panchayat representatives added that they have already escalated the matter to higher authorities, including the District Panchayat member, to secure the necessary funding.