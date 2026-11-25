Malappuram: The CPM’s Malappuram district committee has demanded that the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) clarify its position on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent remarks advocating a “strong relationship” between India and Israel.

In a statement issued by the district secretariat, the CPM demanded that Rahul Gandhi withdraw his remarks, which have drawn criticism from various quarters for his apparent support for closer ties with Israel amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

Speaking during an interaction at the University of Chicago and subsequently reiterating his position in a post on X, Rahul Gandhi had argued that India’s foreign policy should be guided by national interests. He said the country should maintain a “strong relationship” with Israel, pointing out that India procures high-quality defence equipment from the country for its armed forces.

The CPM district secretariat criticised the remarks, stating that Rahul Gandhi had advocated maintaining good relations with Israel and purchasing arms from the country even as the conflict in Gaza continues to claim civilian lives. It also alleged that Gandhi had refused to reconsider his position despite widespread criticism.

The statement said the remarks reflected a departure from the foreign policy principles India had followed since the national freedom movement. It alleged that Rahul Gandhi was aligning himself with the foreign policy pursued by the BJP-led Union government.

ADVERTISEMENT

While several countries have condemned Israel’s military actions in Gaza, a Congress leader advocating stronger diplomatic ties with Israel was contradictory, the CPM said.

The district secretariat further noted that the BJP had interpreted Rahul Gandhi’s remarks as an endorsement of the Narendra Modi government's foreign policy. It also pointed out that protests against Israel's military campaign had emerged within Israel itself, while calls for the country's international isolation were gaining momentum across the world.

The CPM questioned the silence of the IUML, which is a key Congress ally in Keralam. Noting that the League frequently claims to uphold the sentiments and interests of the Muslim community, the CPM demanded that the party make its position clear on Rahul Gandhi’s call for stronger diplomatic relations with Israel. The statement asked whether the IUML supported the Congress leader's position on strengthening ties with Israel.