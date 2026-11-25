Iritty: Untreated wastewater from commercial establishments in Iritty town continues to flow into the Pazhassi reservoir, the primary drinking water source for hundreds of thousands of families across the district, including Kannur and Thalassery. Despite persistent public complaints, authorities have yet to initiate corrective measures.

Local reports indicate that several commercial outlets discharge wastewater into open drainage channels even during the day. Earlier complaints had specifically highlighted that restaurants, juice shops, and roadside eateries frequently release their effluents at night. This runoff travels through the drainage network and across the project site before emptying directly into the reservoir.

Although the issue was repeatedly brought to the attention of local authorities, no concrete action has been taken so far. Residents have demanded immediate intervention from the district administration and the Iritty municipality, calling for stringent penalties against the violators responsible for contaminating the water body.