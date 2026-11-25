Idukki: The district administration has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in six wards of Chinnakanal Grama Panchayat on Thursday as the operation to capture and radio-collar wild tusker 'Chakkakomban' remains incomplete.

District Collector and District Disaster Management Authority chairman Dr Dinesan Cheruvat issued the order covering educational institutions, including anganwadis, professional colleges and tuition centres, in wards 1, 2, 9, 10, 11 and 12. The holiday applies to both students and staff.

The Forest Department launched the operation on November 25 to track, tranquilise and radio-collar the elephant, which frequently strays into human settlements in the Chinnakanal region. As the mission could not be completed on Wednesday, the holiday has been extended as a precautionary measure, considering the potential threat to human life and property during the capture drive.

The use of drone cameras, night cameras and camera traps has been strictly prohibited in the operation zone, adjoining areas and the six wards. The ban will remain in force until the tusker is captured, radio-collared and released into the forest.

Authorities have also directed the Chinnakanal Family Health Centre, Adimali Taluk Hospital, Santhanpara Family Health Centre, Devikulam Community Health Centre and Tata Tea High Range Hospital in Munnar to ensure the availability of doctors, nursing staff, ambulances and emergency medical facilities from 7 am on Thursday to handle medical emergencies.

Prohibitory orders extended

Prohibitory orders imposed in the six wards of Chinnakanal Grama Panchayat will also continue on Thursday as part of the operation to tranquilise and radio-collar Chakkakomban.

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Following the incomplete operation on Wednesday, the restrictions will remain in force from 12.30 am to 11.30 pm on Thursday, or until the mission is completed and the orders are officially withdrawn.