Thrissur: An elderly man was found dead in a washroom attached to a ward at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

Makutti Ravuther (79), a native of Kayaradi in Nemmara, Palakkad, was admitted to the hospital on November 16 for treatment of a respiratory illness. He had reached the hospital alone. However, he went missing from the ward around 9 pm on November 19.

Hospital authorities launched a search but were unable to locate him. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged with the police.

On November 21, hospital staff became suspicious after finding that the door of a toilet in Ward 11 remained locked and could not be opened. When they broke open the door, they found his body inside.

The body was reportedly discovered more than 36 hours after his death. A post-mortem examination confirmed that a heart attack was the cause of death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thrissur Medical College Police have initiated further proceedings in connection with the incident. After completing formalities, the body was handed over to his relatives.