Alathur: The frequent movement of overloaded heavy vehicles has led to recurring bursts in drinking water pipelines in Vengannur, disrupting the potable water supply to approximately 100 households.

Currently, pipeline bursts have been reported at three locations: two between the Government Lower Primary (LP) School and the Milk Cooperative Society, and one between Valipparambu and Moscow junction.

According to local residents, the persistent transit of heavy vehicles carrying loads of up to 60 tonnes along this route has caused structural damage to the underground pipelines. Repair work is underway, requiring sections of the roadway to be excavated.

Citing repeated disruptions, residents have demanded that the authorities impose weight and traffic regulations on heavy vehicles operating in the area.