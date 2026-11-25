Kochi: A passenger travelling aboard an IndiGo flight from Abu Dhabi to Kochi was arrested by the Nedumbassery Airport Police on charges of punching a co-passenger in the face and attempting to strangle him with his belt during a mid-air altercation on Tuesday evening.

The accused is Roshan, son of Martin, a native of Thaikkoodam, Vyttila, while the victim is a 50-year-old man from Akalad in Thrissur.

According to the First Information Report registered at the Nedumbassery Airport Police Station, the incident occurred around 7 pm on November 24 aboard IndiGo flight 6E1404, when the aircraft was mid-air. Roshan, who was seated in 30D, allegedly attacked the complainant, seated in 31B, with the intention of causing bodily harm.

The police said the accused punched the man in the face, breaking his spectacles and causing a wound near the outer corner of his right eye. He allegedly followed this up by unbuckling the belt he was wearing and pulling it tightly around the victim’s neck in an attempt to strangle him.

Though initial reports suggested that the accused might have been under the influence of alcohol, police ruled out intoxication as a factor in the incident.

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“The accused was not intoxicated. We are investigating what the exact issue was. Preliminary inquiry suggests they might have had some ego clash between them,” a police officer told Onmanorama.

The case was registered at 4:09 am on Wednesday, following a written complaint submitted at 1:45 am by the Assistant Manager (Security) of IndiGo Airlines at the Kochi airport. He approached the police with the Unruly Passenger Reporting Form and the Unruly Passenger Witness Form submitted by the flight’s Lead Cabin Attendant.

Based on the statement recorded, a case was filed against Roshan under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police confirmed that no counter-case was registered against the victim.

“Because he assaulted him using a belt, non-bailable sections apply,” the officer said.

Roshan is currently in police custody and is being produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Angamaly. The police said further details of the incident would be examined after he is remanded to judicial custody.