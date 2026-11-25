Kochi: The state government has told the High Court that former Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil is legally bound to disclose the passcodes of two mobile phones seized by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the third rape case registered against him. The High Court, meanwhile, has appointed an amicus curiae to assist it in examining whether compelling an accused to reveal device passwords would violate the constitutional protection against self-incrimination.

Opposing Mamkootathil’s petition challenging a magistrate court order directing him to furnish the passcodes, the Director General of Prosecution (DGP) argued that an accused person cannot claim constitutional protection to withhold passwords from investigating agencies when they are required for a lawful criminal investigation

The appointment of an amicus curiae assumes significance as the case raises complex legal questions concerning the right to privacy, protection against testimonial compulsion and the investigating agency’s powers to access digital evidence.

The dispute concerns two mobile phones belonging to Mamkootathil that were seized by the SIT in January 2026 during its investigation into a sexual assault complaint filed by a Malayali woman residing abroad. The woman had allegedly connected with Mamkootathil through social media in 2024. According to the prosecution, he gained her trust, persuaded her to book a hotel room in Thiruvalla for a private conversation and allegedly sexually assaulted her there. The complaint also raised allegations of intimidation after she became pregnant.

This was the third rape case registered against the former MLA. The Crime Branch/SIT subsequently filed a chargesheet in the case before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Thiruvalla in May 2026.

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When the two seized phones were forwarded to a forensic laboratory, experts reportedly found that their contents were cryptographically encrypted and technically inaccessible without the user-defined passcodes.

Investigators maintain that unlocking the phones was crucial to retrieving digital evidence, including call logs, messages and location records, which could help the investigation.

However, Mamkootathil refused to disclose the passwords during interrogation, following which the SIT approached the Thiruvalla Judicial First Class Magistrate Court. The magistrate directed him to furnish the passcodes, prompting him to challenge the order before the Kerala High Court.

In his petition, Mamkootathil contended that compelling him to reveal his personal passwords would violate his fundamental right against testimonial compulsion and self-incrimination under Article 20(3) of the Constitution, besides infringing upon his right to privacy guaranteed under Article 21.

He had earlier expressed willingness to cooperate with the investigation subject to safeguards, including allowing forensic access to the devices in his presence to prevent tampering and the exposure of unrelated personal information.

In March 2026, Justice C Jayachandran granted an interim stay on the magistrate court’s directive, effectively halting forensic access to the phones for months.

During the latest proceedings in the HC, the state strongly opposed the plea, maintaining that an accused cannot invoke constitutional immunity to withhold passcodes required for a lawful investigation. The government argued that such refusal obstructs the investigating agency’s efforts to access potentially crucial digital evidence.

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Considering the wider constitutional implications of compelled decryption, the High Court decided to appoint an amicus curiae to provide an independent legal perspective on whether an accused can be compelled to disclose a device passcode and whether such a direction would amount to testimonial compulsion under Article 20(3).

Mamkootathil, a former president of the Kerala Youth Congress, came under scrutiny in August 2025 after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced publicly. The developments led to his resignation from the party post. Subsequently, police registered criminal cases against him based on complaints alleging rape on the promise of marriage, and the Congress later expelled him from the party.

Three separate rape cases were registered against him across the state. He was arrested in January 2026 in connection with the third case and remanded to custody. The Thiruvalla Magistrate Court initially rejected his bail plea and granted police custody for interrogation. The Pathanamthitta District and Sessions Court subsequently granted him bail on January 28, 2026.