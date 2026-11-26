Thrissur: Police have arrested Sujith Kumar (46), the first accused in the 2008 murder of DYFI leader I K Dhanesh of Vadanappally. Police said Sujith had been absconding in Abu Dhabi for 16 years and was brought back through extradition proceedings following an Interpol Red Corner Notice.

Dhanesh was murdered on October 1, 2008. According to the prosecution, a gang of assailants armed with deadly weapons, including swords and machetes, attacked him near the Family Vedi Welfare Society at the Colony Road Junction, close to Thirumangalam Temple in Engandiyur.

The first six accused allegedly arrived at the spot in cars and on motorcycles. Dhanesh, who was talking to a friend, was attacked, inflicting severe injuries on various parts of his body. When he tried to escape, the attackers chased him and hacked him down. He was rushed to West Fort Hospital in Thrissur, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Following the murder, the first accused, Sujith, and the third accused, Rakesh, fled abroad. The Chavakkad Judicial First Class Magistrate Court had issued Long Pending (LP) warrants against both.

A Red Corner Notice was issued through the Interpol wing of the CBI to trace and bring the accused back to India. International procedures and extradition formalities were subsequently completed.

Rakesh, the third accused, who had been absconding in Dubai, was arrested by the police a few days ago.

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The police completed the investigation and filed the chargesheet before the Chavakkad Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on December 24, 2009. The case is currently pending before the Thrissur First Additional Sessions Court, where procedures for commencing the trial are being completed.

According to the detailed case records, the case has a total of 11 accused. The first six accused are alleged to have directly participated in the murder.