The Keralam government has ordered an inquiry into alleged lapses by Water Authority officials in handling the prolonged drinking water disruption in Thiruvananthapuram after a pipeline burst during road construction.

The inquiry will examine whether officials were negligent in restoring water supply and coordinating emergency measures after the pipeline was damaged during construction undertaken by the Kerala Road Fund Board, Water Resources Minister Mons Joseph said.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting convened by the government on Wednesday to review the disruption, ensure complete restoration of water supply and seek explanations from Water Authority officials.

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In a statement, the minister said the officials' explanation that technical difficulties had prevented timely restoration despite round-the-clock efforts was not convincing.

They had also failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for the increased presence of mud in the water reaching the Vellayambalam treatment plant, which affected the functioning of its filter beds, he said.

The government viewed the matter seriously and decided to investigate the role of officials responsible for the delay and failure to effectively coordinate restoration efforts.

Binu Francis, Executive Director of Jananidhi, and Shajilal, Joint Secretary in the Water Resources Department, have been appointed to conduct the inquiry. They have been directed to submit their report within a week.

Joseph instructed Water Authority officials to respond to pipeline bursts and drinking water supply disruptions on a war footing, stressing the need for greater accountability and prompt intervention. He warned that strict disciplinary action would be taken against officials found guilty of negligence in handling such situations.

The minister also appreciated the Water Authority personnel who worked round the clock to restore water supply in the capital. However, he cautioned that public complaints over delays and lapses in restoring an essential service should not recur.