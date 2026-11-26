Kasaragod: The telemarketing office of the company behind Ftune, the face cream allegedly linked to a 17-year-old girl's serious kidney ailment, has shut down in Kasaragod's Kumbla panchayat, with its employees disappearing after removing the company's signboard and other traces of its presence.



The company's website is also inaccessible, while the face cream has disappeared from Amazon and Flipkart, where it was being sold at a premium. This was after Dr Gouri Satheesh, the nephrologist who treated the Malappuram girl, came out with details of the cream's dangerously high mercury content last Saturday, and how doctors had fought to bring the girl back from the brink. After nearly a year of using the cream, the teenager had developed membranous nephropathy, a kidney disease in which the filters that remove waste from the blood become damaged, allowing protein to leak into the urine.

The telemarketing office, located in a commercial complex on Government Higher Secondary School Road in Kumbla, had employed several young women to promote ftune products. They were reportedly promised high salaries and commissions.



Ftune cream.

The office, operated from four rooms on the ground floor and two on the first floor, was shut on the same night Dr Gouri Satheesh went public with her findings. The staff removed the signboard and other indications of the company's presence before vacating the premises.

​Officials of the Drugs Control Department in Kasaragod said they had visited the office on Tuesday, but found it locked.

Police had earlier found that the customer care number printed on the cream used by the Malappuram girl was registered in the name of a woman from Kasaragod.

​Ftune was marketed aggressively through social media, including promotional videos by Instagram influencers. Sold as a night-time cream, it was advertised as a solution for "all skin problems", including pimples, dark spots and pigmentation. The 30gm product was listed at ₹599, against a displayed original price of ₹699.