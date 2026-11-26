Kozhikode: Traffic was disrupted on the Thamarassery Ghat road on Thursday after a tanker lorry got stuck at the sixth hairpin bend around 11 am, triggering congestion along the busy Kozhikode-Wayanad route.

Highway police personnel and volunteers of the Churam Green Brigade are jointly regulating traffic at the spot. The highway police said efforts were underway to remove the stranded tanker lorry and restore normal traffic movement.

The sixth hairpin bend is one of the critical stretches of the ghat road, where the movement of heavy vehicles can disrupt traffic if a vehicle breaks down or gets stranded while negotiating the sharp curve.

Traffic disruptions on the ghat road have become a recurring concern, particularly when heavy vehicles get stuck at hairpin bends. Ongoing road repair works and lane restrictions at vulnerable stretches, including near the eighth hairpin bend, have further complicated traffic movement.

The damaged section near the eighth hairpin bend, where a portion of the road had caved in, has been a particular bottleneck, forcing vehicles to pass through a single lane. Motorists have also raised concerns over the difficulty of managing traffic during emergencies at the hairpin bends.

Residents have also raised concerns over the lack of round-the-clock police deployment at every hairpin bend, saying the absence of personnel at critical points makes it difficult to manage traffic during emergencies.

“Heavy vehicles, especially trucks, are prohibited from using the ghat road during the daytime. If even one heavy vehicle gets stranded at a hairpin bend, the entire traffic movement can collapse. The ongoing road repair works and lane restrictions have made the situation even more difficult,” said Lathif, a member of the Wayanad Churam Action Council.