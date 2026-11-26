Thiruvankulam: After a 33-year career defined by clockwork precision, when B Manoj, the beloved loco pilot of the Venad Express, finally stepped down, he was greeted not just by the end of an era, but by an overwhelming sea of gratitude. At Ernakulam North station, thousands of commuters waited with garlands and ceremonial shawls to bid him farewell.

There was a time when chronic train delays cost daily commuters half a day’s pay. Manoj changed that narrative. As the steady hand at the controls, he ensured the Venad reached its destination right on the dot, putting commuters’ anxieties to rest. His runs were masterclasses in discipline—always strictly adhering to signals and speed regulations. Though sequestered in the locomotive cabin with little direct contact with the passengers behind him, Manoj admitted he was deeply moved and humbled by the immense love they showered upon him.

Yet, a lifetime on the tracks leaves behind scars that time cannot fully heal. Two tragic moments remain painfully etched in his memory: a young boy who darted in front of his train in Kottayam in 2019, and more recently, a young girl who walked into its path along the rails. Those faces, he admits, still haunt him.

A native of Akathupadam in Thiruvankulam, Manoj credits his father’s unwavering discipline and his mother Kamalamma’s loving support as the anchors of his life. Standing proudly by his side at the farewell were his wife, Rekha, and their children, Arjun and Aryasree.

Ever modest, Manoj insists that punctuality is never a one-man show, calling it the collective triumph of a dedicated railway team—from guards and station managers to track technicians. Even so, as his storied career comes to an end, commuters are left with one lingering question: who will keep the Venad running like clockwork now?