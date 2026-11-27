Thiruvananthapuram: More than two years after rejecting the State’s request for Bharat rice ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Centre has agreed to supply the rice to Supplyco for retail sale in Keralam. The move follows a fresh demand from Supplyco amid rising rice prices in the State.

Although Supplyco had initially sought lower-priced rice under the Food Corporation of India’s (FCI) Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic), the Centre declined the request and offered Bharat rice instead. Supplyco will now write to the Centre indicating the quantity it requires.

Bharat rice will be sold in 10kg bags priced at ₹360, or ₹36 per kg. The price has increased by ₹6 per kg over the past two years following the complete withdrawal of the subsidy by the Centre. The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) will procure the rice from the FCI and process it to remove broken grains before supplying it to Supplyco.

Launched nationwide on February 6, 2024, ahead of the previous Lok Sabha election, Bharat rice was sold in Keralam through central cooperative agencies such as NAFED, the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (NCCF) and Kendriya Bhandar, besides private retail chains. The BJP had also organised local receptions when mobile units were deployed to sell the rice across the State.

Subsidised rice remains cheaper

At ₹36 per kg, Bharat rice will be costlier than the subsidised rice Supplyco currently sells to ration cardholders at ₹33 per kg. Consumers can purchase up to 10kg of subsidised rice, including varieties such as matta and kuruva.