Idukki: The Health Department has intensified inspections and surveillance in Adimali following repeated reports of food poisoning symptoms in the region.

A joint squad comprising the Adimali Public Health Wing, the Food Safety Department and Panchayat officials conducted inspections at more than 30 hotels, restaurants and other food outlets in the area.

The inspections revealed several violations related to food safety standards, staff hygiene, food preparation and storage, drinking water quality, cleanliness of premises and waste management. Notices were subsequently issued to eight establishments under the Public Health Act for various violations, while two outlets found with serious lapses were served stop memos, directing them to immediately cease operations.

The Health Department has launched a detailed investigation into the reported food poisoning cases. Officials are collecting statements from those affected and examining their symptoms, the eateries they visited, the food they consumed and the time at which they developed symptoms.

Surveillance in the region has also been stepped up to identify potential new cases and prevent further incidents. District Surveillance Officer Dr Jobin convened an emergency meeting of concerned officials to review the situation and discuss follow-up measures.

Inspections at food outlets in Adimali will continue in the coming days. Authorities will take strict action to ensure compliance with hygiene standards, including the use of safe drinking water, proper food preparation and storage, cleanliness and scientific waste disposal.

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Officials warned that establishments found violating safety norms would face stringent action under the Public Health Act and other relevant laws.

The Health Department, in association with the Food Safety and Panchayat departments, will also organise special awareness classes for workers at food production and distribution centres in Adimali.

The department has urged hotels, restaurants and other eateries to strictly follow hygiene protocols and advised the public to consume safe food and clean drinking water to prevent foodborne illnesses.