Idukki: The mission to capture and radio-collar wild tusker Chakkakomban, which was temporarily suspended after three days of operation, will resume between late December and early January, Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) D K Vinod Kumar said.

Speaking to the media after the operation was called off on Friday, the CCF said the change in season and shifting grassland patterns could help the Forest Department team to spot the elephant without any disturbances, especially the tall grass.

"Visibility of the elephant will improve with the change in season and once the grassland pattern shifts. We are planning to resume the mission during that window," he said.

Detailing the events of the final day, Vinod Kumar said the operation was particularly challenging and involved several risks.

The tusker was initially spotted on a small islet and was gradually driven out, allowing the rapid response team to attempt tranquilising it near Omanakkuzhi. After the first tranquiliser dart was fired, the elephant ran a short distance before stopping. A second booster dose was administered, but the animal showed little movement.

The situation took a dangerous turn when the tusker suddenly entered a waterbody. Officials feared that if it lost consciousness completely while in the water, rescuing it would be extremely difficult.

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Fortunately, the tranquilising drugs had not taken full effect, and the elephant managed to swim towards the shore. It then attempted to climb into the proposed Chinnakanal reserve forest area but struggled to scale the steep embankment after being weakened by the sedatives.

Sensing the danger, officials administered a revival drug, which helped the tusker regain enough strength to climb ashore.

The presence of a female elephant and a calf further complicated the operation, forcing the team to wait for a considerable time.

Although kumki (trained) elephants were brought to the spot by evening, officials decided against continuing the mission. Firing another tranquiliser dart and extending the operation into the night would have posed serious risks to the elephant and the rescue team.

The three-day mission, launched on November 25, was aimed at capturing and radio-collaring Chakkakomban, which has frequently strayed into residential areas in Chinnakanal, posing a threat to human life and property.

Restrictions lifted in Chinnakanal

The Idukki District Collector has withdrawn the prohibitory orders imposed in Chinnakanal panchayat in connection with the mission to capture and radio-collar Chakkakomban.

The order lifting the restrictions was issued on November 27, following the Forest Department's decision to temporarily suspend the operation. Ahead of the mission, restrictions had been imposed across six wards of the panchayat to ensure public safety during the capture operation.

The curbs were lifted after the three-day mission failed to achieve its objective and was called off on Friday. The Forest Department is expected to resume the operation during the proposed window in late December or early January.