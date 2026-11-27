Kakkadampoyil: Elected representatives must shoulder greater responsibility in solid waste management and actively lead efforts to ensure public participation, MLA C.K. Kasim said. He was inaugurating the valedictory session of a district-level training programme on the central Solid Waste Management Rules, organized for municipal and corporation councilors.

Kozhikode Corporation Deputy Mayor S. Jayashree presided over the event. The workshop drew elected members from seven municipalities in the district as well as the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation, with corporation councilors attending the concluding session.

The programme was aimed at helping local self-government bodies draw up a comprehensive five-year roadmap to streamline solid waste management. As part of the workshop, an action plan framework covering the next five years was formulated for each civic body.

Local Self-Government Department (LSGD) District Joint Director N.K. Hareesh, Suchitwa Mission District Coordinator G.V. Pramod Kumar, and Assistant Director V. Supin addressed the gathering. Sector experts conducted sessions on various topics.