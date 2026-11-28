Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Saturday said a preliminary inquiry had found no medical negligence in the death of a 77-year-old man whose body was found inside a locked toilet at the Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital.

However, the minister said the government would conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident, as several aspects of the case remained unclear. He added that further action would be taken after receiving the postmortem report.

According to the minister, the deceased, identified as Ravuther, had been admitted to the hospital as an unidentified patient, with no relatives accompanying him or their contact details available with the hospital authorities.

"How could the hospital authorities contact the family when no relative's name was provided?" he asked.

Muraleedharan also questioned reports that the man's body had remained inside the toilet for 36 hours. He said the exact duration could be established only after the postmortem examination.

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The minister said the report submitted by the Director of Medical Education (DME) had not identified any lapse on the part of the hospital. Nevertheless, the government would examine all aspects of the incident before deciding on further action.

He also pointed out that hospitals frequently received unidentified patients and reiterated the government's commitment to providing them with necessary medical care and protection.

"Such patients are provided medicines, food and treatment free of cost," he said.

Ravuther reportedly went missing from his ward on November 19. His body was found on November 21 inside a hospital toilet that was locked from the inside.

The incident had raised questions about patient monitoring and hospital security, prompting demands for a detailed inquiry.