Thrissur: Former minister and CPM leader M B Rajesh has questioned Chief Minister VD Satheesan's claim that he knows his phone is being tapped, demanding a clarification from the Home Minister over the alleged surveillance.

Speaking to the media in Thrissur, Rajesh said the Chief Minister's statement that he deliberately shares misleading information during telephone conversations because he knows his phone is being tapped was a serious matter.

He questioned whom the Chief Minister was indirectly targeting, suggesting that the remark could be directed at the Home Minister, who is also seen as an aspirant for the Chief Minister's post.

Rajesh said the Home Minister must clarify the allegation, pointing out that phone tapping could only be carried out by the police through authorised mechanisms.

He alleged that the developments reflected a breakdown of trust within the UDF government, with growing differences between the Chief Minister, ministers and the Congress leadership.

Rajesh also criticised the UDF over disagreements surrounding the formation of a subcommittee on liquor policy, saying the episode exposed the lack of coordination within the government.