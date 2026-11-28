Kalpetta: A Class 8 tribal girl in Wayanad was allegedly forced to spend nearly 40 days in a makeshift enclosure of bamboo poles and tarpaulin sheets, isolated from her family and the outside world. Reason: She attained puberty.

The customary post-puberty ritual required her family to organise a feast for members of the settlement. Unable to raise the estimated ₹20,000 needed for the ceremony, her father insisted that she remain in the enclosure until the rituals were completed. The bizarre ordeal was faced by a girl belonging to the Kattunaikka tribal community in Wayanad.

Her nightmare began when she attained puberty towards the end of September. She was finally allowed to return to school only in the first week of November, after teachers, local representatives and officials intervened to help her family organise the customary feast. Till then, for nearly 40 days, the young girl endured extreme weather conditions, exposed to the scorching sun, rain and cold, inside a cramped enclosure barely two-and-a-half feet wide. The makeshift structure, locally known as a 'kommakoodu' (a nest-like structure), was set up near the family home in an area frequented by wild animals, particularly at night.

The isolation meant that the Class 8 student had to stay away from her studies, classmates and the familiar surroundings of home at a crucial stage of her childhood.

Teachers step in

The prolonged absence of the girl from school eventually alerted her teachers at Government Higher Secondary School, Cheeral, who began making enquiries and reaching out to the family and community members. They then visited her. A teacher from her former school, Government UP School, Kallinkara, near Sulthan Bathery, also highlighted the issue at a meeting of teachers. The matter subsequently reached the police, officials of Tribal Development, Health and local body representatives, who visited the girl and assured the family of support. However, her father remained adamant that she could return home and resume school only after the customary feast was conducted.

Cheeral school principal Nisha KR, and the headmaster of her former school, Benoy, along with Parents' Teachers' Association (PTA) office bearers, other teachers and local representatives, offered to arrange provisions, vegetables and other essentials required for the feast. However, the cost of liquor, considered an essential component of the ritual to appease the community's traditional deities and chieftains, emerged as the final hurdle.

"Finally, we decided to mobilise funds to rescue the girl from this uncertain ordeal," said Preethy Surendran, ward member of Nenmeni grama panchayat.

An intervention by the office of Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi and IC Balakrishnan MLA helped. "Local representatives and others also contributed towards conducting the customary rituals and feast," said Preethy Surendran, adding that the practice of isolating girls following puberty was prevalent in the Kattunaikka tribe's settlements.

A family caught between tradition and hardship

The family's circumstances made the situation even more complicated. The girl's mother had left the family, leaving the father to look after their three daughters. A daily-wage agricultural labourer, he was struggling financially and was under considerable mental stress.

"Though we did everything possible to secure the girl's release from the enclosure, the family's situation was extremely difficult," said Baby Cheeral, a Block Panchayat member.

The local representatives were also concerned that any coercive intervention could trigger social ostracism of the family within the community and possibly lead to an adverse reaction from the distressed father.

"We were more worried about the consequences of forcibly shifting the girl to a government-run institution with the help of the police and health workers. It could have resulted in the family being ostracised, apart from the possibility of some other unfortunate incident," said Benoy, headmaster of her former school.

The teachers and local representatives therefore chose to maintain communication with the family and community members, while repeatedly assuring the girl that they were working to end her ordeal. Whenever teachers and friends visited her, she would break down in tears. At the same time, she was worried about her father, who was struggling to find the money needed for the feast.

Tribal Department admits limitations

Sulthan Bathery Tribal Extension Officer Nisha VR told Onmanorama that government officials often found themselves in difficult situations when dealing with such customary practices, as interventions could be resisted by community members on the grounds of tradition.

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"We are trying to create awareness among community members about the dangers of keeping young girls isolated in tiny enclosures outside their homes in the name of post-puberty ceremonies," she said, calling for a mechanism at the settlement level to ensure the safety, health and well-being of girls undergoing such rituals.

A practice that demands attention

According to 2023 data from the Scheduled Tribes Development Department, Wayanad has a tribal population of 168,690 belonging to 16 different communities. Although post-puberty customs vary across tribal communities, the practice of isolating girls in small enclosures is particularly rigid in Kattunaikka settlements, according to community activists.

"Other tribal communities have gradually adopted a more liberal approach to such practices. However, the restrictions continue to be strictly observed in Kattunaikka settlements," said Manikuttan Paniyan, a young activist from the Paniya community.

According to Sunny KJ, Director of Koodu Trust, who has been engaged in education and awareness programmes among tribal children in the Wayanad-Nilgiri region for the past two decades, the issue of post-puberty rituals imposed on girls in the Kattunayikka community could be addressed only with the support of tribal chieftains.

"Despite several attempts in the past, these rituals remain entirely under the control of the chieftains," he said. He added that the Paniya community had made considerable progress by reducing the period of seclusion for girls to just seven days and allowing families to hold the customary feast later, when they have sufficient funds.

The district administration and local self-government institutions could play a facilitating role by ensuring a safe environment for the girls and persuading community leaders to reform the practice to make it more humane and child-friendly, he said.

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The Class 8 girl's return to school may have brought her immediate ordeal to an end. But the incident has raised a larger question: Can a customary practice that compromises the safety, dignity, education and well-being of a child continue to be justified in the name of tradition? The challenge before the authorities is not merely to help one girl return to school, but to ensure that no other child has to undergo a similar ordeal.