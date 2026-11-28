Kozhikode: Three people from Kozhikode are feared dead after a Thar jeep collided with a truck on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway at Srirangapatna in Karnataka on Saturday.

The police are yet to officially confirm the identities of the victims and release further details.

According to the police, they received information that a jeep carrying the victims, all natives of Mankavu in Kozhikode, had rammed into a truck parked on the highway.

Preliminary reports suggest that the truck, which was allegedly carrying sand, had been suddenly stopped while being followed by the police.

One of the victims is believed to be a woman. Further details about the deceased are awaited.