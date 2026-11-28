Three from Kozhikode feared dead in jeep-truck collision on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway
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Three people from Kozhikode are feared dead following a collision between a Thar jeep and a truck on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in Karnataka.
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The incident occurred when the jeep carrying the victims rammed into a parked sand truck that had allegedly stopped suddenly while being pursued by police.
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Police have not yet officially confirmed the identities of the victims, though preliminary reports indicate they are all natives of Mankavu in Kozhikode.
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Kozhikode: Three people from Kozhikode are feared dead after a Thar jeep collided with a truck on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway at Srirangapatna in Karnataka on Saturday.
The police are yet to officially confirm the identities of the victims and release further details.
According to the police, they received information that a jeep carrying the victims, all natives of Mankavu in Kozhikode, had rammed into a truck parked on the highway.
Preliminary reports suggest that the truck, which was allegedly carrying sand, had been suddenly stopped while being followed by the police.
One of the victims is believed to be a woman. Further details about the deceased are awaited.