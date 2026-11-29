Kolachery: Growing resentment is brewing among local residents over the authorities' neglect of the heavily damaged Cheleri UP School–Edakkaithode road. The stretch has been in a state of disrepair for nearly a year, severely disrupting both pedestrian and vehicular movement.

The bitumen surface along an estimated one-kilometre stretch has almost completely eroded. The downhill gradient has turned particularly hazardous, with two-wheeler riders regularly skidding and falling. According to local residents, auto-rickshaws have also suspended services through this route due to its deplorable condition.

Locals allege that the damage was triggered by water leaking from ruptured pipelines laid under the Jal Jeevan Mission. In March, residents submitted a formal petition to the Kolachery Grama Panchayat authorities demanding urgent resurfacing and repair work. Although the panchayat had initially assured the release of interim funds, no financial support materialized. Residents claimed the local body later refused to disburse funds on the grounds that an MLA fund had already been allocated for the project.

Frustrated by the ongoing travel woes, locals have warned that they will stage a protest march to the Kolachery Panchayat Office if immediate repair measures are not taken.

"Immediate steps must be taken to address the deplorable state of this road. The commuters and local residents are enduring immense hardship," said K P Chandrabhanu, former member of the Kolachery Panchayat.